Cops: Attempted robbery leads to triple shooting near State Farm Arena

Three people were rushed to a hospital early Sunday after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire near State Farm Arena, Atlanta police said.
The victims — two men and a woman — were suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the 100 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive about 12:40 a.m., Atlanta police said in a statement. All three were stable when they were taken to the hospital.
Investigators determined the victims were injured when a group of people tried to rob them while they were walking back to their car from State Farm Arena.
“During the robbery, attempt shots were fired and the victims were wounded,” police said. The incident remains under investigation.
The incident was one of two triple shootings Atlanta police responded to early Sunday, officials said.
About 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Silver Ultra Lounge on Sylvan Road after a disc jockey allegedly opened fire and injured three patrons, police said in a statement.
Byron Xavier Alexander, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal trespass in connection with the incident.
Investigators said the DJ had been involved in an argument at the nightclub while he was working. When the manager asked him to leave, Alexander fired several shots at the floor, police said.
One woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet and was taken to a hospital. Two other men later arrived at a hospital and said they had been injured in the gunfire at the nightclub.
All three were stable, according to police.
Alexander ran away from the scene, but was later found at a gas station further along Sylvan Road. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.