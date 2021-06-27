Cops: Attempted robbery leads to triple shooting near State Farm Arena

About 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Silver Ultra Lounge on Sylvan Road after a disc jockey allegedly opened fire and injured three patrons, police said in a statement.

Byron Xavier Alexander, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal trespass in connection with the incident.

Investigators said the DJ had been involved in an argument at the nightclub while he was working. When the manager asked him to leave, Alexander fired several shots at the floor, police said.

One woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet and was taken to a hospital. Two other men later arrived at a hospital and said they had been injured in the gunfire at the nightclub.

All three were stable, according to police.

Alexander ran away from the scene, but was later found at a gas station further along Sylvan Road. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.