Cops: Another driver leads metro Atlanta police on high-speed chase with toddler in tow

Police arrested Wright and charged him with aggravated assault on an officer and several other offenses. That child also was not injured.

Tuesday’s chase began when a team of Carrollton investigators tried to stop Thornton in Villa Rica. Police said he refused and led detectives on the chase that trickled eastbound on I-20 into Douglas County.

When Carrollton officers lost sight of Thornton’s vehicle and ended the chase, Douglas County deputies were able to locate him. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Thornton was weaving in and out of traffic and driving faster than 100 mph.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to disable his vehicle near Lee Road. It wasn’t until officers approached the vehicle that they realized a 3-year-old was inside, deputies said.

Carrollton investigators said they seized about two ounces of meth before taking Thornton to the Douglas County jail.