Cops: Ambulance stolen outside Grady hospital during patient drop-off

The driver left the ambulance running while taking a patient into the hospital.
News | Updated 37 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An ambulance was stolen outside of Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after the driver stepped away to drop off a patient, according to police.

Authorities are still working to locate the ambulance and the person who drove off in it about 7:45 a.m.

The ambulance was left unattended outside the hospital at 80 Jesse Hill Drive while its driver was tending to a patient, Atlanta police said in a statement. The driver left the vehicle running while taking the patient inside, according to police.

When the driver walked back outside, the vehicle was gone.

Investigators placed a lookout notice on the stolen vehicle and are still working to locate it.

