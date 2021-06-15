Cops: Ambulance stolen outside Grady hospital during patient drop-off

An ambulance was stolen outside of Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after the driver stepped away to drop off a patient, according to police.
Authorities are still working to locate the ambulance and the person who drove off in it about 7:45 a.m.
The ambulance was left unattended outside the hospital at 80 Jesse Hill Drive while its driver was tending to a patient, Atlanta police said in a statement. The driver left the vehicle running while taking the patient inside, according to police.
When the driver walked back outside, the vehicle was gone.
Investigators placed a lookout notice on the stolen vehicle and are still working to locate it.