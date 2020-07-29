Cops: Alabama man arrested after 130-mph chase in stolen car on I-85

An Alabama man was arrested after he led police on a chase in a car reported stolen from outside an Atlanta gas station.
Maurice Campbell, 20, was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which started on I-85 in Coweta County on Saturday night
A Grantville police officer spotted a Mercedes going 130 mph heading north on the interstate, according to an incident report. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as Campbell, did not stop.
Instead, Campbell moved in and out of lanes without signaling, “even traveling in the emergency lane on several occasions” while the officer was behind him, the report said.
The car left the interstate on an exit used only for tractor-trailers and then got back on I-85 heading south, the incident report said. When the vehicle exited the interstate on Lafayette Parkway, a LaGrange police officer arrived and deployed road spikes.
The spikes tore three of the car’s tires, slowing it down to 20 mph. At that point, a passenger got out of the car and ran toward I-85, the incident report said.
Campbell, who was still behind the wheel, tried to keep going, the incident report said. However, police disabled the car with a PIT maneuver.
Campbell then ran into a nearby treeline but was found by a LaGrange officer and taken into custody.
Police later learned that the car had been stolen from outside a RaceTrac convenience store in Atlanta, the report said.
Campbell told investigators he had gotten the car from a friend whose name he couldn’t recall, according to the incident report. He also said he didn’t remember the name of his passenger, the report said.
Campbell is charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing, driving in an emergency lane, stop sign violation and improper turn.