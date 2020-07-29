Cops: Alabama man arrested after 130-mph chase in stolen car on I-85

The spikes tore three of the car’s tires, slowing it down to 20 mph. At that point, a passenger got out of the car and ran toward I-85, the incident report said.

Campbell, who was still behind the wheel, tried to keep going, the incident report said. However, police disabled the car with a PIT maneuver.

Campbell then ran into a nearby treeline but was found by a LaGrange officer and taken into custody.

Police later learned that the car had been stolen from outside a RaceTrac convenience store in Atlanta, the report said.

Campbell told investigators he had gotten the car from a friend whose name he couldn’t recall, according to the incident report. He also said he didn’t remember the name of his passenger, the report said.

Campbell is charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing, driving in an emergency lane, stop sign violation and improper turn.