Cops: 6-year-old found wandering Clayton neighborhood after mother’s DUI crash

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Noah’s Ark Road near Jonesboro when a resident heard the wreck shortly after 10 p.m. and found the child wandering around and bleeding, police said Thursday.

Authorities said Jasmine Goodridge was driving east when her car crossed into the westbound lane, left the road and overturned into the woods. Both she and her daughter were taken to the hospital, and the 6-year-old was rushed into surgery for her injuries. Goodridge apparently left the hospital before police could arrest her.