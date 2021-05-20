Cops: 6-year-old found wandering Clayton neighborhood after mother’s DUI crash

Clayton County police are searching for a DUI suspect accused of crashing her car Tuesday evening with her 6-year-old daughter inside.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Noah’s Ark Road near Jonesboro when a resident heard the wreck shortly after 10 p.m. and found the child wandering around and bleeding, police said Thursday.
Authorities said Jasmine Goodridge was driving east when her car crossed into the westbound lane, left the road and overturned into the woods. Both she and her daughter were taken to the hospital, and the 6-year-old was rushed into surgery for her injuries. Goodridge apparently left the hospital before police could arrest her.
During the crash investigation, the woman reportedly admitted to drinking wine but said she felt “fine to drive,” Clayton police said in a news release. Officers also discovered a receipt inside the vehicle that showed Goodridge had purchased alcohol a few hours earlier. In addition, authorities said they searched for a child restraint seat in the car but couldn’t find one.
Goodridge faces several charges in connection with the crash, including DUI less safe, child endangerment by DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless conduct and driving too fast for conditions. She is also charged with not using a child restraint, police said.
An update on the child’s condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday afternoon, and police would not say where the girl is now.
Anyone who spots Goodridge or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Clayton County police.