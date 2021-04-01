Cops: 4-year-old dies after stolen SUV slams head-on into his father’s car

The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. after police spotted a stolen Honda Pilot near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. The vehicle was occupied by six people and had been reported stolen out of DeKalb County.

The SUV, which was driven by a 15-year-old, took off after noticing the officers, authorities said. A short time later, the vehicle collided head-on with a Lexus occupied by a father and his son.