Cops: 30 dogs, cats rescued from feces-filled Gwinnett house; homeowner arrested

A man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities said he had more than 30 dogs and cats inside his Gwinnett County house, which was covered with animal feces.
Carlos Sepulveda, 19, is also facing a charge of maintaining a disorderly house, Gwinnett police spokesman Collin Flynn wrote in a news release.
Gwinnett County Animal Control responded to Sepulveda’s house on Fountain Glen Drive in Lawrenceville on Friday after receiving reports of several dogs having escaped the residence and running through the neighborhood, Flynn said. When an animal control officer arrived, he noticed a young child inside a room, where the walls and floors were full of feces, according to authorities.
With the assistance of Gwinnett police, authorities also discovered dead animals at the location.
A search warrant was then executed, leading to animal control removing 30 live dogs and cats from the premises, along with two more dead dogs, Flynn said.
Sepulveda was released Monday from the Gwinnett jail on a $8,300 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
