Cops: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after Buckhead armed robbery

Police arrested two teenagers accused of robbing a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening in Buckhead, authorities said.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Atlanta Police Department.
A man at the scene told police he was parking his car when three young men approached him, asking for directions. After the man assisted them, he began walking to his apartment and noticed that the three suspects followed him with a gun, police said. They demanded the victim hand over his belongings, but only found a face mask when they searched him. The suspects stole the mask and then ran into the nearby woods, according to the post.
Officers said they found two of the suspects near a trail behind Miami Circle and eventually gave chase when the men attempted to escape.
Police were able to arrest both suspects, who were 13 and 14 years old, and sent them to the Fulton County Youth Detention Center, the post said. Authorities confirmed they couldn’t find the third suspect or the gun that was used during the robbery.
