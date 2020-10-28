Cops: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after Buckhead armed robbery

Officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Atlanta Police Department.

A man at the scene told police he was parking his car when three young men approached him, asking for directions. After the man assisted them, he began walking to his apartment and noticed that the three suspects followed him with a gun, police said. They demanded the victim hand over his belongings, but only found a face mask when they searched him. The suspects stole the mask and then ran into the nearby woods, according to the post.