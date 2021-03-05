Cops: 2 charged after botched robbery leaves 2 dead in Georgia neighborhood

The teens’ bodies were discovered Tuesday in separate locations near Ga. 82 in the eastern part of Barrow County after deputies responded to a call about suspicious people standing around a home wearing masks, sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Ryan Sears said previously.

When authorities arrived in the neighborhood on Beech Creek Circle about 1:30 a.m., they found a woman’s body inside a car several hundred feet from the home. She had been shot to death, deputies said. A short time later, Winder police found the body of a man just up the road, Sears said. The two people killed were identified Friday as Erika Contreras and Jose Barrera, both of Athens.