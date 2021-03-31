Convoy of Care: How you can help Coweta tornado victims

It’s time to help those in the path of the destructive Coweta County tornado.
Channel 2 Action News is once again joining forces with various law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and corporate sponsors to form the Convoy of Care.
The partnership began in 2016 to bring relief to Louisiana following historic flooding. But now, those in need are closer to home. Late Thursday and into Friday, an EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds struck Coweta, leaving massive destruction.
Contactless donations will be accepted Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations: Center Parc Stadium (old Turner Field/Georgia State Stadium), 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta; and First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Ga. 92, Woodstock (Gunnin Road and Trickum Road entrance).
Items requested include toiletries, non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies. Yard tools, including those that have been gently used, will also be accepted.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
For those unable to donate in person, online monetary donations will be accepted. All donations will be used to purchase items for tornado victims.
Groups participating in the Convoy of Care include the nonprofit Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Atlanta Peach Movers, GBI, City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Dunwoody Police Department and Woodstock Police Department.