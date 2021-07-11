Construction worker killed after mishap throws him in front of dump truck

A construction worker was killed Saturday morning after a mishap with the concrete truck he was operating pushed him into a street and into the path of a dump truck, officials said.
Brian Crook, 49, of Piedmont, South Carolina, died after a 2007 Ford F750 struck him near the construction site where he had been working, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Crook had been pumping concrete for a house under construction in the Hickory Lakeside subdivision off Pilgrim Mill Road, according to Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. About 11:20 a.m., he began cleaning the pump on his truck, she said.
“Mr. Crook set a barrel with water on the edge of the roadway so he could clean the piping on the concrete pump truck,” Miller said. “During the process, an air pocket from the piping on the concrete pump truck forcefully pushed Mr. Crook backwards into the roadway.”
Crook was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, authorities said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the fatal incident, the sheriff’s office said. The death remains under investigation.