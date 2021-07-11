Construction worker killed after mishap throws him in front of dump truck

Brian Crook, 49, of Piedmont, South Carolina, died after a 2007 Ford F750 struck him near the construction site where he had been working, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crook had been pumping concrete for a house under construction in the Hickory Lakeside subdivision off Pilgrim Mill Road, according to Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. About 11:20 a.m., he began cleaning the pump on his truck, she said.