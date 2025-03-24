News
News

Congress returns for 3-week sprint session

By Niels Lesniewski – Tribune News Service
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Both the House and Senate come back from recess this week to begin a busy three-week period that’s expected to focus on Republicans’ budget reconciliation agenda, including extending and expanding tax cuts and tightening immigration policy.

The top items on the House agenda this week, meanwhile, will include more measures to overturn Biden administration rules. And the Senate will continue to vote on more of President Donald Trump’s nominations. The headliners this week are the nominees to lead the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.

With a stopgap spending law now in effect through Sept. 30, the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate can fully turn their attention to their budget reconciliation agenda.

This work period on Capitol has just three weeks, followed by the traditional two-week recess that coincides with Easter and Passover. By then, House and Senate Republicans will want to make progress on resolving differences on how to execute the process that allows them to pass legislation without the risk of filibusters in the Senate.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke about the agenda in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

“We are working in tandem with the White House, with our Senate counterparts, the Republican majority in the Senate, to deliver for the people and get this done. And yeah, we’ve got some big wins on the board, much more hard work ahead of us, but I’m absolutely convinced we’re going to deliver,” Johnson said on the program “Sunday Night in America.”

In the meantime, there are plenty of policies from the Biden administration that Republicans still want to roll back, including energy efficiency regulations related to walk-in coolers and freezers, as well as for commercial refrigerators and freezers more broadly.

The House is scheduled to consider joint resolutions this week to roll back both of those rules, with the Senate likely to follow suit. Republicans argue that the Biden standards are not feasible and that they restrict consumer choices.

The other primary measure for the House, from the Education and Workforce Committee, targets the financial relationships between educational institutions and adversarial foreign governments.

“The DETERRENT Act is designed to expose these foreign influences, hold universities accountable, and ensure clarity in a system that has allowed bad actors to manipulate well-meaning institutions,” Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., said in a statement introducing the bill last month. “We need to ensure that Chinese influences and other foreign powers are not allowed to compromise the integrity of American educational institutions for their own gain.”

Box: Senate confirmations continue

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has set up votes, starting as early as Tuesday, on President Trump’s next batch of nominees for Senate.

•Navy secretary nominee John Phelan and deputy secretary of State nominee Christopher Landau are on track to be confirmed Monday night.

•Michael Kratsios to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

•Jayanta Bhattacharya to be director of the National Institutes of Health.

•Martin Makary to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

•Former Rep. Dan Bishop to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

•Aaron Reitz to be an assistant attorney general.

The Senate confirmed all the members of Trump’s Cabinet before recess, except for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, who continues to wait to vacate her House seat given the slim majority the GOP has in the chamber.

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, March 18, 2025. The United States could run out of cash to continue paying its bills by mid-July if Congress does not take action to raise or suspend the nation’s debt limit, according to an analysis on Monday, March 24, 2025, by the Bipartisan Policy Center. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

About the Author

Niels Lesniewski
More Stories

Keep Reading

Demonstrators gather in front of the Central Library branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore after Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's scheduled book tour event was postponed, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Chuck Schumer postpones book tour amid liberal criticism over spending vote

Pentagon is cutting up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Brian Kemp eyes concessions as House vote nears on litigation proposal

House lawmakers plan a pivotal vote on the proposal this week. Kemp has threatened to call a special session if it doesn't pass.

The Latest

In this photo taken on March 21, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service on March 24, 2025, servicemen attend a dedication ceremony for soldiers near the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

U.S. holds separate talks with Russians after meeting Ukrainians to discuss a potential ceasefire

16m ago

Military veterans are becoming the face of Trump’s government cuts and Democrats' resistance

1h ago

23andMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as co-founder and CEO Wojcicki resigns

1h ago

Featured

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

2h ago

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.

2h ago