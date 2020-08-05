Confederate monument vandalized outside Alabama courthouse

Explore Alabama city removes Confederate statue without notice

Erected in 1905 by a Confederate heritage group, the memorial was the subject of days of protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. An inscription on the base says the statue was dedicated to Confederate dead.

Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

City and county officials have passed resolutions to move the monument from the courthouse to a city cemetery, but nothing has been done. A state law passed in 2017 to protect Confederate memorials provides a $25,000 penalty for moving or altering such monuments.