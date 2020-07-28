Breaking News

Your chance to comment on Atlanta’s next transit line

Bus rapid transit lines like this one in Minneapolis operate in special bus lanes or in express lanes to keep them out of regular traffic. MARTA will hold public meetings this week to answer questions about its proposed Capitol Avenue/Summerhill bus rapid transit line. DAVID WICKERT/AJC
Commuting Blog | 13 minutes ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last year MARTA approved a timeline for expanding transit service in Atlanta. This week the agency will answer questions about one of the first big projects: the Capitol Avenue/Summerhill bus rapid transit line.

The region’s first bus rapid transit line is scheduled to open in 2024. Bus rapid transit lines operate much like trains, with exclusive lanes, limited stops and other features to keep buses moving. The proposed line would connect Atlanta’s Summerhill and Peoplestown neighborhoods to the southern part of Downtown.

MARTA will hold two online public information meetings on the project this week:

*6 p.m. Wednesday: https://tinyurl.com/SummerhillWednesday. To attend by phone, call 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 818 8534 3278.

*Noon Saturday: https://tinyurl.com/SummerhillSaturday. To attend by phone, call 1-929-436-2866, Meeting ID: 895 3331 8825.

To attend one of the Zoom meeting events, register at the links above. MARTA will provide information about the project, then answer questions.

You can learn more about the Summerhill line here. You can learn more about MARTA’s Atlanta expansion plans here.

