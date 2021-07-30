Will MARTA require employees to get vaccinated?

CEO Jeffrey Parker said he’s disappointed with the results. Now he and his staff may add sticks to their arsenal of carrots.

One proposal: Require employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular COVID tests – an approach President Joe Biden has proposed for federal employees.

MARTA Board members had no shortage of other ideas, from docking employees on performance reviews for not being team players to charging different insurance premiums for the vaccinated and unvaccinated to simply requiring all employees to get the shots.

“If I were asked whether I would vote to require vaccination as a condition of employment, my vote would be ‘yes,’” Ashe said.

Parker said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Federal Transit Administration mandates vaccinations for transit workers soon.

“We recognize that we’ve got to take some very deliberate actions that are going to be controversial with some of our employees, to get a healthier environment for our employees, our riders and the families of our employees,” Parker said.