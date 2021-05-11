Want traffic alerts? Here’s the 411 on Georgia 511

It’s not as catchy as the annual Star Wars “May the Fourth Be With You” celebration. But the Georgia Department of Transportation is making the best of today’s date.
That would be 5-11 – which the agency is using to remind folks about the Georgia 511 driver’s information service.
The free service provides real-time travel and traffic information to motorists. It includes information on construction, traffic incidents, closures and weather. It can connect users to transit providers, airports in Atlanta and Savannah, neighboring 511 systems and tourism information.
Georgia 511 has a web site, a mobile app, a social media presence and a phone service (just dial 511 – but don’t dial with your hands while you’re driving, that’s against the law except in emergencies).
Since its launch in 2007, the service has seen:
· 100 million email, text, and app alerts to MyGA511 subscribers. Register at 511GA.org
· 15 million 511GA.org website visits
· 14 million phone calls to 511 Georgia
· 8 million 511 Georgia & Atlanta Traffic mobile app sessions and 340,000 downloads
· 39,000 followers on @511Georgia and localized 511 GDOT Traffic Twitter accounts
You can learn more at www.511ga.org.