Two new ramps at I-285/Ga. 400 interchange open this weekend

By 9 a.m. Sunday the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to open the I-285 eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 southbound and northbound, weather permitting. With the new ramps, motorists will exit the Perimeter before Glenridge Drive.

To open the new ramps, GDOT will close the existing I-285 eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 at 9 p.m. today and implement a series of related closures and detours over the weekend.