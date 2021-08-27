Two new ramps at I-285/Ga. 400 interchange open this weekend

Construction of the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 will reach another milestone this weekend with the opening of two new ramps.
By 9 a.m. Sunday the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to open the I-285 eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 southbound and northbound, weather permitting. With the new ramps, motorists will exit the Perimeter before Glenridge Drive.
To open the new ramps, GDOT will close the existing I-285 eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 at 9 p.m. today and implement a series of related closures and detours over the weekend.
It’s the latest major traffic shift for a project that’s been under construction since 2017. The work won’t be done any time soon.
Beginning the weekend after Labor Day, GDOT plans to close two lanes on I-285 in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road. The closures are needed to replace three I-285 bridges.
The contractor for the project recently told GDOT construction of the new I-285 interchange and related work could last another year.
You can find more information on the project at https://transform285400-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.