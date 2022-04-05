State announces millions for road projects in metro Atlanta

*Fayette County will receive $300,000 to improve Hampton Road’s two intersections on Ga. 92. It will create a traffic light at the northern intersection and a roundabout at the southern intersection.

*Forsyth County will receive a $750,000 grant to build the new four-lane Coal Mountain Connector from Ga.9 to Ga. 369.

*The Gateway 85 Community Improvement District will receive a $750,000 grant for improvements to the I-85 interchange at Beaver Ruin Road.

*Gwinnett County will receive a $1 million grant for the first phase of roadway connecting the Rowen Development to Ga. 316 at Drowning Creek Road.

*Lawrenceville will receive a $400,000 grant for intersection improvements on New Hope Road/Jackson Street at Scenic Highway.

*The Lilburn Community Improvement District will get a $1 million grant to realign Lilburn School Road and Jennifer Drive, which currently connect separately to Lawrenceville Highway.

*The Town Center Community Improvement District will get a $500,000 grant to widen Big Shanty Road from two lanes to four lanes from Chastain Meadows Parkway to Bells Ferry Road.

*Union City will receive a $750,000 grant to pave and widen McClure Road, which is currently closed from Ga. 92 to the city limit.

*Woodstock will receive a $2.9 million loan and a $1 million grant to widen Neese Road from Washington Avenue to Arnold Mill Road.

For more information on the projects, visit www.srta.ga.gov.