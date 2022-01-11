More construction on I-285 east of Atlanta

The $16 million project will combine the I-285 exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south and adjust the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce a bottleneck from I-285. The work is expected to be finished in 2023.

The I-285/PIB interchange is one of several projects GDOT is pursuing in advance of building toll lanes on the top half of the Perimeter. Other preliminary projects include several new I-285 bridges east of Atlanta and an auxiliary lane extension between Roswell road and Riverside Drive. Work on those projects also is expected to begin this year.