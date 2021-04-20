More construction coming to Ga. 400, I-285

I-285/I-20 east interchange

The project: A new Perimeter interchange at I-20 east of Atlanta. It includes new ramps and auxiliary lanes along both highways.

The status: GDOT has a short list of three contracting teams and expects to award a contract by the end of this year.

The timetable: Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and finish in 2025.

I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard interchange

The project: This is one of two “advance improvement projects” needed to prepare the east side of I-285 for new toll lanes in the future. The project will combine the I-285 exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south. It also will adjust the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce a bottleneck from I-285.

The status: In February GDOT awarded the contract to E.R. Snell/ATLAS.

The timetable: Construction is expected to begin later this year and finish in 2024. The eastside toll lanes won’t be completed until 2028.

I-285 eastside bridge replacements

The project: The other “advance improvement” project needed for the I-285 eastside toll lanes. The project includes new bridges over I-285 at Covington Highway, Redwing Circle and Glenwood Road.

The status: Earlier this month GDOT awarded the contract to Archer Western Construction and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering.

The timetable: Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion in 2023. The eastside toll lanes won’t be completed until 2028.