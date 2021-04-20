More construction coming to Ga. 400, I-285

You may be spending more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. But road construction continues. Here’s an update on several major highway construction projects coming soon to metro Atlanta.
Ga. 400 express lanes
The project: Two new toll lanes (or “express” lanes) in each direction from the North Springs MARTA station to McGinnis Ferry Road, plus one new toll lane in each direction from McGinnis Ferry Road to just north of McFarland Parkway.
The status: The Georgia Department of Transportation recently issued a final request for proposals for this project and has narrowed its options to three contracting teams. GDOT expects to select contractors in August.
The timetable: Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with the lanes opening in 2027.
I-285/I-20 east interchange
The project: A new Perimeter interchange at I-20 east of Atlanta. It includes new ramps and auxiliary lanes along both highways.
The status: GDOT has a short list of three contracting teams and expects to award a contract by the end of this year.
The timetable: Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and finish in 2025.
I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard interchange
The project: This is one of two “advance improvement projects” needed to prepare the east side of I-285 for new toll lanes in the future. The project will combine the I-285 exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south. It also will adjust the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce a bottleneck from I-285.
The status: In February GDOT awarded the contract to E.R. Snell/ATLAS.
The timetable: Construction is expected to begin later this year and finish in 2024. The eastside toll lanes won’t be completed until 2028.
I-285 eastside bridge replacements
The project: The other “advance improvement” project needed for the I-285 eastside toll lanes. The project includes new bridges over I-285 at Covington Highway, Redwing Circle and Glenwood Road.
The status: Earlier this month GDOT awarded the contract to Archer Western Construction and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering.
The timetable: Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion in 2023. The eastside toll lanes won’t be completed until 2028.