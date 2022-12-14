Metro Atlanta transportation projects get $235 million

• Upgrading Mountain Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County to reconfigure left turn lanes, better accommodate freight truck traffic and add sidewalks.

• Implementing “road diets” that reduce lanes to improve safety and walkability on Chamblee-Tucker Road in Tucker and on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta.

Bike-Ped

• Construction of segments on the Atlanta Beltline’s southside and northeast trails.

• Improving Tara Boulevard in Clayton County to provide a continuous sidewalk, ramps for people with disabilities and street and pedestrian lighting for 11.5 miles between the Henry County line and Upper Riverdale Road.

• Extending the Rockdale River Trail in Rockdale County to connect to Johnson Park, provide access to nearby commercial areas and link with the Panola Mountain and Arabia Mountain trail systems.

• Expanding the PATH 400 trail along Ga. 400 north approximately 2.3 miles into Sandy Springs, connecting the Buckhead and Perimeter activity centers with the paved path.

Transit

• Piloting public bus service in Henry County between McDonough and Stockbridge.

• Replacing six CobbLinc diesel buses with cleaner-burning natural gas vehicles.

• Beginning environmental and design work on a potential bus rapid transit line along Satellite Boulevard in Gwinnett County.

The commission allocates federal funds for projects included in the region’s long-term transportation plan. It evaluated projects using a combination of performance and cost-effectiveness measure.

The full project list is available at www.atlantaregional.org/amendment.