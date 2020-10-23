Metro Atlanta toll lane customers get updated app, web site

Commuters need Peach Passes to access the toll lanes on I-85 northeast of Atlanta, on I-75 south of the city and on I-75 and I-575 northwest of the city. Beginning the week of Nov. 9, the State Road and Tollway Authority will roll out an updated MyPeachPass.com and the Peach Pass Go! 2.0 mobile app to make it easier for customers to access and manage their accounts.

SRTA says the updates will allow customers to view live toll rates, track recent transactions, monitor account balances and pay for tolling violations.