Metro Atlanta toll lane customers get updated app, web site

A state agency is preparing to launch an updated web site and mobile app for commuters who use metro Atlanta’s growing network of toll lanes.
Commuters need Peach Passes to access the toll lanes on I-85 northeast of Atlanta, on I-75 south of the city and on I-75 and I-575 northwest of the city. Beginning the week of Nov. 9, the State Road and Tollway Authority will roll out an updated MyPeachPass.com and the Peach Pass Go! 2.0 mobile app to make it easier for customers to access and manage their accounts.
SRTA says the updates will allow customers to view live toll rates, track recent transactions, monitor account balances and pay for tolling violations.
SRTA expects to migrate more than 650,00 accounts to the new systems from Oct. 31 through Nov. 8. The agency is asking customers to update and verify their contact and email information before Oct. 30.
Starting the week of Nov. 9, customers must update their passwords to maintain access to their accounts.
Tolls will still be charged during the transition, and SRTA encourages customers to ensure their accounts have adequate funds to cover any trips during the transition period.
For more information, visit MyPeachPass.com.