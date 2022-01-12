Hamburger icon
MARTA unveils new rail car designs

MARTA announced Wednesday that its customers had chosen this "minimalist" design for its new rail cars, which will begin arriving next year.
Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

MARTA passengers have spoken, and when it comes to designing the agency’s new rail cars, they’ve decided less is more.

CEO Jeffrey Parker unveiled the external design of the new rail cars at the annual “State of MARTA” event Wednesday. MARTA sought public feedback on a variety of possible designs last September. Parker said the “minimalist” design above was the most popular choice.

The selected design features a narrow ribbon of MARTA’s traditional colors along the side of each car. It also features a smile-shaped splash of red at the front of the lead car:

MARTA unveiled the exterior design of its new rail cars Wednesday.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

“I really think they’re just cool,” Parker said in unveiling the design.

Here’s a video showing the exterior:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA is spending $646 million to replace its fleet of aging rail cars in coming years. Many of the existing cars have been in service for more than 40 years.

Stadler US will manufacture the 254 cars. The first will arrive next year, with the rest arriving through 2028.

MARTA must still finalize the interior design of the cars. But, based on public feedback, Parker said Wednesday the interior will include features like large open gangways, digital information and advertising screens and ample bike and stroller storage. Here’s a video highlighting some of the features (the interior colors have not been chosen yet, so the illustration is white):

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA says the new cars will provide a more comfortable ride and will mean fewer breakdowns and service delays. About 65% of service delays are due to rail car problems.

