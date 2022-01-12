MARTA unveils new rail car designs

Here’s a video showing the exterior:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA is spending $646 million to replace its fleet of aging rail cars in coming years. Many of the existing cars have been in service for more than 40 years.

Stadler US will manufacture the 254 cars. The first will arrive next year, with the rest arriving through 2028.

MARTA must still finalize the interior design of the cars. But, based on public feedback, Parker said Wednesday the interior will include features like large open gangways, digital information and advertising screens and ample bike and stroller storage. Here’s a video highlighting some of the features (the interior colors have not been chosen yet, so the illustration is white):

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA says the new cars will provide a more comfortable ride and will mean fewer breakdowns and service delays. About 65% of service delays are due to rail car problems.