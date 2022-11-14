MARTA to unveil Clifton Corridor transit options this week

MARTA will unveil three possible routes for its Clifton Corridor transit line at public meetings this week.
The line would stretch from Lindbergh station to the Emory University area, then to either the Avondale or Decatur stations. The line would mostly follow the CSX rail line. But MARTA must choose a specific destination station as well as which type of transit – light rail or rapid buses – it will operate.
In July MARTA unveiled 10 possible route/transit type combinations for the Clifton Corridor.
This week the will unveil a short list of three alternatives. The meetings times are:
*6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Decatur Methodist Church, 1523 Church St., Decatur. You can RSVP for the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yyymp5tn.
*6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/43yst32n. Dial-in Number: 301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 835 3599 3231. Passcode: 074658.
Transit advocates have long sought to build a rail line along the Clifton Corridor. The light rail line was included in MARTA’s plans for an Atlanta expansion approved by city voters in 2016.
But MARTA has recently signaled a growing interest in building bus rapid transit on the Clifton Corridor instead. The agency plans to make a final decision about the route and type of transit early next year.
