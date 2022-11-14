MARTA to unveil Clifton Corridor transit options this week

*6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Decatur Methodist Church, 1523 Church St., Decatur. You can RSVP for the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yyymp5tn.

Transit advocates have long sought to build a rail line along the Clifton Corridor. The light rail line was included in MARTA’s plans for an Atlanta expansion approved by city voters in 2016.

But MARTA has recently signaled a growing interest in building bus rapid transit on the Clifton Corridor instead. The agency plans to make a final decision about the route and type of transit early next year.

