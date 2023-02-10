MARTA to discuss latest Clifton Corridor plans next week

MARTA will discuss its latest plans for transit along the Clifton Corridor at a series of public meetings next week.
The transit agency plans to build a line from Lindbergh station to Avondale station via the Emory University area. The corridor is home to more than 30,000 employees and 15,500 students, and more than 2 million patience visit medical facilities in the area each year.
In November, MARTA unveiled one light rail and two bus rapid transit options for the corridor. The light rail line would link Lindbergh to Avondale mostly along the CSX railroad line. One rapid bus option would generally follow the same route. The other would follow that route but add a second enhanced bus line to Decatur station.
MARTA will discuss the latest information on the project at three public forums:
*6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Emory Rollings School of Public Health Auditorium, 1518 Clifton Road, Atlanta. Register at www.connectclifton.com.
*A virtual forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register at www.connectclifton.com.
*10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Bridge Road, Decatur. Register at www.connectclifton.com.
For more information, contact Bryan Hobbs at jhobbs@itsmarta.com.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com