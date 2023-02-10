X
Dark Mode Toggle

MARTA to discuss latest Clifton Corridor plans next week

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

MARTA will discuss its latest plans for transit along the Clifton Corridor at a series of public meetings next week.

The transit agency plans to build a line from Lindbergh station to Avondale station via the Emory University area. The corridor is home to more than 30,000 employees and 15,500 students, and more than 2 million patience visit medical facilities in the area each year.

In November, MARTA unveiled one light rail and two bus rapid transit options for the corridor. The light rail line would link Lindbergh to Avondale mostly along the CSX railroad line. One rapid bus option would generally follow the same route. The other would follow that route but add a second enhanced bus line to Decatur station.

MARTA will discuss the latest information on the project at three public forums:

*6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Emory Rollings School of Public Health Auditorium, 1518 Clifton Road, Atlanta. Register at www.connectclifton.com.

*A virtual forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register at www.connectclifton.com.

*10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Bridge Road, Decatur. Register at www.connectclifton.com.

For more information, contact Bryan Hobbs at jhobbs@itsmarta.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret 6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
19h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top