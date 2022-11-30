BreakingNews
MARTA steps up service for Saturday’s SEC Championship

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA will offer more frequent train service for Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game pits the Georgia Bulldogs against the LSU Tigers. The kickoff is 4 p.m.

Before the game, MARTA will run trains every 10 minutes on its north-south lines between Lindbergh Center station and Airport station, as well as on its east-west lines between Ashby station and King Memorial station. In addition, the agency will operate a shuttle train between Five Points and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

After the game, MARTA will operate trains every eight to 10 minutes on the north-south lines and every six to eight minutes on the east-west lines.

MARTA police officers and other personnel will help load and unload trains at station platforms.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

