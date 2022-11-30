MARTA steps up service for Saturday’s SEC Championship

The game pits the Georgia Bulldogs against the LSU Tigers. The kickoff is 4 p.m.

Before the game, MARTA will run trains every 10 minutes on its north-south lines between Lindbergh Center station and Airport station, as well as on its east-west lines between Ashby station and King Memorial station. In addition, the agency will operate a shuttle train between Five Points and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC station from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.