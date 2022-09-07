ajc logo
MARTA seeks public input on Atlanta Streetcar extension

MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to Ponce City Market. (File photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA is seeking public input as it moves forward with plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to Ponce City Market.

The agency plans to extend the streetcar east from Jackson Avenue along Edgewood Avenue. It would meet the Atlanta Beltline at Irwin Street, then run up to Ponce City Market.

The transit agency will unveil the latest details of its plans at two public meetings next week:

*6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. Face masks are required for this in-person meeting, and visitors must check in at the front desk upon arrival.

*6 p.m. Sept. 13 on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83459033857. The webinar ID is 834 5903 3857. Participants can also join by phone by calling 646-931-3860.

For more information on the streetcar project, visit www.streetcar-east.scoutfeedback.com.

