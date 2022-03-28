MARTA recruits riders to help improve transit service

The metro Atlanta transit agency is seeking new members for the council, a volunteer group that provides feedback on MARTA service. MARTA founded the Riders’ Advisory Council two years ago, and its initial members are stepping down in May after serving their term.

The 25-member council meets the first Wednesday of each month to discuss how to improve everything from rail station appearance and bus service to mobile apps. Members also learn about the inner workings of the agency by touring facilities and receiving briefings on proposed transit initiatives and other topics.