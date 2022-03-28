MARTA recruits riders to help improve transit service

Are you a MARTA customer? Do you have thoughts about how the transit agency can improve its service? MARTA may have a spot for you on its Riders’ Advisory Council.
The metro Atlanta transit agency is seeking new members for the council, a volunteer group that provides feedback on MARTA service. MARTA founded the Riders’ Advisory Council two years ago, and its initial members are stepping down in May after serving their term.
The 25-member council meets the first Wednesday of each month to discuss how to improve everything from rail station appearance and bus service to mobile apps. Members also learn about the inner workings of the agency by touring facilities and receiving briefings on proposed transit initiatives and other topics.
To qualify, members must live in MARTA’s service area: Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties and Atlanta. Riders’ Advisory Council members also must be at least 18 years old. They cannot be an elected official or MARTA employee or work for a company that contracts with MARTA.
For more information and to apply, visit www.itsmarta.com.
