MARTA North Avenue development takes step forward

The MARTA Board’s planning committee approved a resolution authorizing the agency to negotiate with Portman Holdings to develop 480,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail, a 275-room hotel and 800 parking spaces at the station. The development also would include station improvements, including a covered bus station, space for public events and a fresh market.

Portman submitted the only response to MARTA’s request for proposals from developers. At least one board member is concerned about the lack of competition.