ajc logo
X

MARTA hosts public meetings on Campbellton transit line

Want to have your say about a proposed MARTA transit line along Cambellton Road in southwest Atlanta? The agency will host several public meetings next week to share information and seek comment. (Map courtesy of MARTA)
Caption
Want to have your say about a proposed MARTA transit line along Cambellton Road in southwest Atlanta? The agency will host several public meetings next week to share information and seek comment. (Map courtesy of MARTA)

Commuting Blog
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Want to have your say about a proposed MARTA transit line along Cambellton Road in southwest Atlanta? The agency will host several public meetings next week to share information and seek comment.

MARTA has proposed a five-mile transit line from Greenbriar Mall to Oakland City station as part of its Atlanta expansion plan. The line could be light rail or bus rapid transit.

At three meetings next week, local residents can learn more about the transit options, speak with the project management team and complete a survey that will help shape the final proposal. Here are the details:

*9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday July 27.

*9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday July 28.

*9 a.m. to noon Saturday July 31.

All three meetings will be held at the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority, 1794 Walker Avenue SW.

You can find more information on the Campbellton Road transit line here.

In Other News
1
Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail not on the fast track
2
$150 million renovation of MARTA’s Five Points station moving forward
3
Traffic returning to metro Atlanta toll lanes
4
Georgia 17-year-olds can’t skip driving instruction after July 1
5
MARTA wants your input on Atlanta Streetcar extension
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top