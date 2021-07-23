MARTA hosts public meetings on Campbellton transit line

Want to have your say about a proposed MARTA transit line along Cambellton Road in southwest Atlanta? The agency will host several public meetings next week to share information and seek comment.
MARTA has proposed a five-mile transit line from Greenbriar Mall to Oakland City station as part of its Atlanta expansion plan. The line could be light rail or bus rapid transit.
At three meetings next week, local residents can learn more about the transit options, speak with the project management team and complete a survey that will help shape the final proposal. Here are the details:
*9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday July 27.
*9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday July 28.
*9 a.m. to noon Saturday July 31.
All three meetings will be held at the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority, 1794 Walker Avenue SW.
