Georgia transportation board names new chairman

The board that oversees road construction and maintenance across Georgia has selected a long-time member to be its next chair.
The State Transportation Board Thursday unanimously named Rudy Bowen of Suwanee to serve as chair for the next year. Bowen, first elected to the board in 2007, represents the 7th Congressional District and most recently served as vice chair. He replaces Tim Golden of Valdosta, who will remain on the board.
The board also named Emily Dunn of Blue Ridge vice chair and Kevin Abel of Atlanta as secretary.
The 14-member board sets policy and oversees the Georgia Department of Transportation. Members are elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their congressional district.