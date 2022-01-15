Hamburger icon
Georgia DOT will close I-75 toll lanes ahead of winter storm

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close toll lanes on I-75 northeast and south of Atlanta ahead of tonight’s winter storm.

GDOT said it will close the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes in Cobb and Cherokee counties at midnight. It also plans to close the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes in Clayton and Henry counties at that time.

The agency said the exact timing of the closures could change, depending on weather conditions. The lanes will reopen when conditions allow.

The moves comes as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some metro Atlanta counties along the I-20 and I-75 corridors. Those areas could see up to 2 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.

GDOT crews continued to treat highways across the region in anticipation of winter weather.

By Saturday morning, the agency had applied an estimated 900,000 gallons of brine on metro Atlanta and north Georgia highways. It will continue to treat interstates and state routes ahead of the storm.

GDOT expects to transition to spreading salt and gravel and to plowing roads as conditions change.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

