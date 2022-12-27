Georgia DOT urges motorists to delay travel on icy roads Tuesday

The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to delay travel Tuesday morning as it treats icy roads.
Sub-freezing temperatures and wet roads can make for hazardous driving conditions. GDOT is treating interstates and state highways in metro Atlanta and across north Georgia.
“Motorists are urged to use caution and be mindful of conditions in the early morning hours,” the agency said in a statement released early Tuesday. “If possible, delay travel in the morning hours in the affected areas to ensure GDOT crews can clear and treat the roads as needed.”
Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later this morning.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Savannah Morning News
The Latest