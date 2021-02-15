Georgia DOT treating metro Atlanta roads ahead of possible freeze

The Georgia Department of Transportation is treating metro Atlanta highways ahead of potential freezing due to rain this afternoon followed by cold air this evening.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after tractor-trailer wreck on bridge
GDOT crews began applying brine Monday afternoon in parts of the metro area, the agency said. They will be treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses with salt on the west side of the city until 7 p.m. and from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday. After that, GDOT will continue treatments as needed.
The agency advises motorists to stay off the roads if they can, to watch for trucks spreading materials and to keep a safe distance.