Georgia DOT treating metro Atlanta roads ahead of possible freeze

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after tractor-trailer wreck on bridge

GDOT crews began applying brine Monday afternoon in parts of the metro area, the agency said. They will be treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses with salt on the west side of the city until 7 p.m. and from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday. After that, GDOT will continue treatments as needed.