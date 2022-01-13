Georgia DOT to treat roads beginning Friday ahead of winter storm

The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin treating highways Friday morning as it prepares for winter weather this weekend across the northern part of the state.
The forecast calls for a wintry mix and possible accumulation of snow or ice late Saturday and early Sunday. GDOT says it will begin treating highways with brine early Friday and continue into Sunday.
“We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed,” GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. “As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system.
“Ice adds a level of complexity, as well as increased danger, for our crews and motorists,” McMurry said. “We anticipate downed trees, limbs and power lines.”
GDOT crews will prioritize interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses for brine treatment. As conditions warrant, it also will apply salt and gravel.
The agency asked motorists to give its crews and vehicles plenty of room so they can work safely.
“It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work,” McMurry said.
