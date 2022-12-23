Georgia DOT: Roads mostly dry, treatment continues

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it continues to treat interstates and state highways ahead of expected precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures over the next couple of days. Crews are patrolling major routes and treating icy patches they find.

As of this morning, express lanes on I-85 and I-75 south of Atlanta are open to traffic. The I-75 Northwest Corridor lanes in Cobb and Cherokee counties are expected to reopen to southbound traffic in the next few hours.