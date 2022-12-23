Georgia DOT: Roads mostly dry, treatment continues

Georgia roads are mostly dry and clear despite frigid temperatures across much of the state.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says it continues to treat interstates and state highways ahead of expected precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures over the next couple of days. Crews are patrolling major routes and treating icy patches they find.
As of this morning, express lanes on I-85 and I-75 south of Atlanta are open to traffic. The I-75 Northwest Corridor lanes in Cobb and Cherokee counties are expected to reopen to southbound traffic in the next few hours.
GDOT reported some fallen trees and downed power lines across the state. Motorists can call 511 to report downed trees. To report downed power lines, call 911.
