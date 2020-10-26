Georgia DOT launches new anti-litter campaign

Under the “Keep It Clean Georgia” campaign, GDOT will work with individuals, businesses, environmental groups and other state agencies to discourage motorists from tossing trash along roadsides.

“With more than 50,000 miles of interstates and state routes across Georgia, there are many places litter could pile up and potentially cause damage, if not disposed of properly,” the agency said in announcing the campaign. “Keep It Clean Georgia aims to stop the problem before it starts by educating Georgians on the impact litter has on roadway safety and aesthetics, the environment and the economy, and encouraging them to take action to ensure that litter finds its rightful place.”