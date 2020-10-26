Georgia DOT launches new anti-litter campaign

The Georgia Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign to keep state highways free of litter.
Under the “Keep It Clean Georgia” campaign, GDOT will work with individuals, businesses, environmental groups and other state agencies to discourage motorists from tossing trash along roadsides.
“With more than 50,000 miles of interstates and state routes across Georgia, there are many places litter could pile up and potentially cause damage, if not disposed of properly,” the agency said in announcing the campaign. “Keep It Clean Georgia aims to stop the problem before it starts by educating Georgians on the impact litter has on roadway safety and aesthetics, the environment and the economy, and encouraging them to take action to ensure that litter finds its rightful place.”
GDOT says the average American produces five pounds of trash each day. Some of that trash winds up on the nation’s roadways – the agency says cleanup efforts across the country cost $11.5 billion annually.
Among other things, the educational campaign will encourage Georgia residents to secure litter in their cars with compact cans or trash bags, to bring reusable bags to the grocery store and to use refillable water bottles and coffee mugs.
For more information on the campaign, visit www.KeepGAClean.com.