Georgia breaks ground on two major road projects

GDOT recently broke ground on two projects designed to keep freight moving around the Port of Savannah. The first is a new I-16 interchange at I-95. The second is the widening of I-16 from I-95 to I-516. Both projects are set to be completed in 2022. The price tag for the projects is $317 million.

The I-16 projects are part of Georgia’s “major mobility investment program,” the $10 billion initiative announced by then-Gov Nathan Deal in 2016. The Ga. 400 toll lanes and the I-285 interchanges are part of the same program.