Georgia breaks ground on two major road projects

As we reported last week, the Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on three major metro Atlanta highway construction projects: toll lanes on Ga. 400 and new I-285 interchanges at I-20 east and west of the city. But those aren’t the only big projects moving forward.
GDOT recently broke ground on two projects designed to keep freight moving around the Port of Savannah. The first is a new I-16 interchange at I-95. The second is the widening of I-16 from I-95 to I-516. Both projects are set to be completed in 2022. The price tag for the projects is $317 million.
The I-16 projects are part of Georgia’s “major mobility investment program,” the $10 billion initiative announced by then-Gov Nathan Deal in 2016. The Ga. 400 toll lanes and the I-285 interchanges are part of the same program.
GDOT is accepting public comment on the Ga. 400 toll lanes through Tuesday. It’s accepting comment on the I-285/I-20 east interchange through Thursday and on the I-285/I-20 west interchange through Oct. 8. You can learn more about those projects here.