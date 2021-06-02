Georgia 17-year-olds can’t skip driving instruction after July 1

A new Georgia law will require more teenagers to take driver training before they get their first license beginning July 1.
Under current law, teens who wait until age 17 to test for their first license are exempt from the 30 hours of classroom/online instruction and six hours of on-the-road training required of younger drivers. But House Bill 466 changes that.
The bill passed the General Assembly earlier this year and takes effect in July. Under the law, anyone under age 18 cannot receive an initial Class D license without completing the training.
The Georgia Department of Driver Services has approved a variety of training options. For more information, visit www.dds.georgia.gov or use the department’s free mobile app, DDS 2 Go.