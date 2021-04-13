ajc logo
Emergency repairs needed after I-85 crash at Spaghetti Junction

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting emergency repairs after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning at Spaghetti Junction. (John Spink/AJC)
Commuting Blog | 37 minutes ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting emergency highway repairs after a tractor-trailer crash on I-85 at Spaghetti Junction.

The truck overturned Tuesday morning, spilling its load on the interstate north of Chamblee Tucker Road. All but one lane on southbound I-85 just south of I-285 remains closed for repairs following the crash.

GDOT did not say what spilled. But it said the substance “is extremely difficult to remove” and leaves the roadway too slick for motorists to drive on safely.

The agency said a section of about 200 feet of most lanes on I-85 will be milled and new asphalt laid this afternoon. GDOT said that’s the “fastest solution” to allow reopening all the lanes. The lanes are not expected to open until this evening.

GDOT urged motorists in the area to use extreme caution and pay attention to workers in the area.

