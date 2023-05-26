X

Atlanta’s Dickens appoints new MARTA Board member

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed a bicycle and safe streets advocate to the MARTA Board of Directors.

Sagirah Jones is senior advocacy and engagement manager for Propel ATL – a group formerly known as the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. The group advocates for bicycle and pedestrian-friendly transportation improvements.

Jones has served in various roles at Propel ATL. She also has served on the equity and finance committees of the Association of Pedestrian & Bicycle Professionals, the equity committee of the Institute of Transportation Engineers and on the Atlanta Beltline Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee.

Dickens appointed her to a four-year term as an Atlanta representative on the MARTA Board, which oversees the regional transit agency. The City Council Transportation Committee approved her appointment Wednesday.

Jones will replace Rod Mullice, who resigned from the MARTA Board effective June 1.

