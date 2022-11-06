Atlanta to close part of Irwin Street to test streetcar extension

A long-sought extension of the Atlanta Streetcar to Ponce City Market will get a test of sorts this week, when the city closes a block of Irwin Street.
Atlanta will close Irwin Street/Lake Avenue between Krog Street and Auburn Avenue/Sampson Street from Monday through next Sunday to study how it affects traffic in the area. The city and MARTA will evaluate the affect on surrounding neighborhoods and businesses to assess the impact of closing the stretch of road permanently for the streetcar extension.
In September, MARTA unveiled plans to extend the streetcar along Edgewood Avenue, Randolph Street, Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street to the Atlanta Beltline. The streetcar would then turn north along the Beltline to Ponce City Market.
The project would constitute the first segment of long-sought transit along the Beltline. Transit supporters are happy to see the first segment come to pass.
But since MARTA unveiled its plans, some area residents have expressed concerns about the closing Irwin Street, the effect of the streetcar on residential roads and other adverse effects.
So, we want to know: Do you support extending the Atlanta Streetcar to the Beltline as proposed by MARTA? If you’re willing to be quoted in an upcoming article, contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.
