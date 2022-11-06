Atlanta to close part of Irwin Street to test streetcar extension

Atlanta will close Irwin Street/Lake Avenue between Krog Street and Auburn Avenue/Sampson Street from Monday through next Sunday to study how it affects traffic in the area. The city and MARTA will evaluate the affect on surrounding neighborhoods and businesses to assess the impact of closing the stretch of road permanently for the streetcar extension.

In September, MARTA unveiled plans to extend the streetcar along Edgewood Avenue, Randolph Street, Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street to the Atlanta Beltline. The streetcar would then turn north along the Beltline to Ponce City Market.