Columbus woman charged with 27 felonies after stealing from employer, cops say

A Columbus woman was arrested Monday and charged with 27 felonies after she was accused of stealing from her employer over the course of several years.
Annie J. Miller, 53, was taken into custody in Muscogee County before she was arrested by the LaGrange Police Department, according to the incident report obtained by AJC.com. She was charged with 27 counts of theft by taking and one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, LaGrange Detective Ley Wynne said.
Because the investigation is ongoing, police could not say how much was stolen, though it was a felony amount, Wynne confirmed. According to the incident report, the first count of theft alleged that $12,000 had been taken.
The investigation began in June 2019 when police responded to Miller’s former employer, the Averett Company, a property management company in LaGrange. The company’s owner told police he discovered that money was missing while conducting a financial audit.
According to the report, he had not completed the audit when he made the call, but “the further into past months and years he looked, the more money he found missing.” The owner told police he suspected Miller and that he could provide proof. LaGrange police advised him to complete the audit and assigned a detective to the case.
Miller was still employed by the Averett Company when police first responded, but she was fired shortly after for not returning to work, Wynne said. Wynne confirmed that Miller worked at Averett for more than four years and that the scope of the investigation ranged from the beginning of 2015 through June 2019.
Miller was booked into the Troup County Jail and released on bond earlier this week.
