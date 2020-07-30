Columbus woman charged with 27 felonies after stealing from employer, cops say

Annie J. Miller, 53, was taken into custody in Muscogee County before she was arrested by the LaGrange Police Department, according to the incident report obtained by AJC.com. She was charged with 27 counts of theft by taking and one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, LaGrange Detective Ley Wynne said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police could not say how much was stolen, though it was a felony amount, Wynne confirmed. According to the incident report, the first count of theft alleged that $12,000 had been taken.