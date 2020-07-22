Columbia Theological Seminary takes steps to atone for racial past

The Columbia board of trustees recently approved a statement, “Repairing the Breach: Deepening Columbia’s Commitment to Black People and Their Flourishing,” that is the result of roughly a yearlong discussion on ways to address the harm done to Black communities.

Those steps include offering full tuition and fees for all Black students who apply and are admitted to master’s-level degree programs; naming a residence hall after Marcia Y. Riggs, a long-serving senior faculty member and the J. Erskine Love Professor of Christian Ethics; and implementation of new policies to foster partnerships and support for others working to address police brutality and racism.

The move at Columbia comes as the nation is grappling with the deaths of African American men and women at the hands of police. Protests against the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis and racism spread across the U.S.

In 2015, Lincoln, Nebraska-based Union College issued a letter to alumni apologizing to those who experienced racial discrimination at the college in the past.

And, last year, President Samuel Hoi, president of the Maryland Institute College of Art, apologized for the school’s racist history, which prohibited students of color from attending the Baltimore institution from 1895 to 1954.

“We felt that police brutality was one kind of vestige from the enslavement of Black people,” Maxwell said.

The offer of full tuition and fees was “a form of reparations and a way to achieve equity, diversity and inclusion,” Maxwell said. “This is a fairly concrete response.”

Typically, the number of students in the master’s-level program ranges between 60 and 70 people. Course work can take one year to four. Last year, more than 40% of the students in those programs identified as Black, Maxwell said.

About a fourth of the school’s instructors and administrators are Black, according to Maxwell.

“In general, I think this is commendable but long overdue,” said the Rev. Robert M. Franklin Jr., the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology. “This is moral homework for many American institutions. Students of color have been demanding that institutions take seriously their presence and contributions for a long time and that it should go beyond symbolism.”