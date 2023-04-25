Columbia seminary receives $1.24 million Lilly grant

The goal is to help faith leaders make the church experience more inclusive and engaging for children. Columbia is one of 26 organizations taking part in the Lilly program.

Spaces for worship practice will be established on Columbia’s campus and also to hold regional gatherings twice a year for partner churches.

The “Wonder of Worship” initiative will be led by Kathy Dawson, the Benton Family Associate professor of Christian Education.

That same Barna report found that nearly two-thirds - 64 % - of children’s ministry leaders strongly agree that churches cannot grow without an effective children’s ministry. Some parents consider a vibrant children’s ministry and facilities for children as one of the key reasons to join a church.