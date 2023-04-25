X

Columbia seminary receives $1.24 million Lilly grant

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Nurturing children’s worship experience will be the goal

Columbia Theological Seminary has received a $1.24 million Lilly Endowment grant to help launch an initiative preparing students and congregations to build on the children’s worship experience and grow in their faith.

The program, called the “Wonder of Worship,” is funded through Lilly’s Nurturing Children Through Worship and Prayer Initiative and is focused on developing a child’s relationship with God.

A recent study by the Barna Group, in partnership with Awana, found that children’s ministry is one that is often overlooked in churches.

Yet, it can provide one of the best avenues to develop and understanding of the importance of faith and congregational worship in a young person’s life that can continue into adulthood.

“This grant will provide Columbia Seminary with another opportunity to creatively serve the church, its leadership, and its families,” the Rev. Victor Aloyo Jr., president of the Decatur seminary, said in a statement. “This resource will provide platforms to explore innovative tools for worship leaders to experiment with new methods and ideas for children’s sake, both now and in their future.”

The goal is to help faith leaders make the church experience more inclusive and engaging for children. Columbia is one of 26 organizations taking part in the Lilly program.

Spaces for worship practice will be established on Columbia’s campus and also to hold regional gatherings twice a year for partner churches.

The “Wonder of Worship” initiative will be led by Kathy Dawson, the Benton Family Associate professor of Christian Education.

That same Barna report found that nearly two-thirds - 64 % - of children’s ministry leaders strongly agree that churches cannot grow without an effective children’s ministry. Some parents consider a vibrant children’s ministry and facilities for children as one of the key reasons to join a church.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
6h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
17h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
17h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

CONCERT REVIEW: Ali Wong tackles post-divorce with fervent ribaldry
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Need Taylor Swift tickets? Charity auction has a pair going for more than $6K
27m ago
GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...
3h ago
Forsyth to get first look at hockey arena and entertainment hub plan
6h ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top