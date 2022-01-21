Collins Hill grad dies in Marines tactical vehicle accident

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after a tactical vehicle he was in rolled over near Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to a U.S. Marine Corps news release.
Gierke was a 2020 graduate of Collins Hill High School, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools. He was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, an 18-year-old from West Virginia, was also killed in the crash, according to the Marine Corps.
“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, in the news release. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”
Gierke entered active duty service in March. He served at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina and at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He has won the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals.
Three other Marines are hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Friday news release. More Marines were injured but have been discharged from medical care, according to the release.
