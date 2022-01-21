Collins Hill grad dies in Marines tactical vehicle accident

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, an 18-year-old from West Virginia, was also killed in the crash, according to the Marine Corps.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, in the news release. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”