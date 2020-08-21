College Park man shot, killed at Maryland shopping center

The two people who dropped Sisco off at the hospital spoke to Elkton police, and they said he was shot at the shopping center, the newspaper reported. It’s unclear why Sisco was in the area, but deputies said he had ties to Cecil and Kent counties in Maryland.

No information has been released regarding a suspect or potential motive. AJC.com has reached out to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-392-2125.

