College Park man shot, killed at Maryland shopping center

A College Park man was shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Maryland shopping center, according to multiple news reports.
Shane Andrew Sisco, 29, was shot about 1:45 a.m. outside of the West Creek Shoppes in Elkton, Maryland, the Delaware News Journal reported. Elkton borders Delaware and is about 20 miles southwest of Wilmington.
When deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found “evidence of multiple gunshots,” the newspaper reported. However, Sisco was not at the scene.
A private car later dropped him off at Union Hospital in Elkton, the News Journal reported. He was transferred to Delaware’s Christina Hospital, where he later died.
The two people who dropped Sisco off at the hospital spoke to Elkton police, and they said he was shot at the shopping center, the newspaper reported. It’s unclear why Sisco was in the area, but deputies said he had ties to Cecil and Kent counties in Maryland.
No information has been released regarding a suspect or potential motive. AJC.com has reached out to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-392-2125.
