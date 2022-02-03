Cold delays road work at Gwinnett court and admin center

A new roundabout outside the busy Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville will not be finished until March, according to the county.
The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center contains courts and county offices. The adjacent roundabout was supposed to be completely paved by last month, but recent low temperatures delayed the project, according to the county website.
Parts of Constitution Boulevard and Langley Drive outside the building are also being paved.
The contractor, Summit Construction & Development, will keep paving and striping the roads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the county. Signs will direct drivers around the area.
“Minimal traffic interruptions are expected,” county officials said.
The finished project will also include drainage improvements and street lights, according to the county. The 2017 special purpose local option sales tax program is funding the work.
