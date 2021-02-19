Coke vs Pepsi: Atlanta giant moves to take control of BodyArmor

BodyArmor has grown far faster than its two biggest competitors even as its drinks sell for a higher price, Stanford said. Launched in 2011, the brand is pitched as a new generation sports drink with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins but no artificial colors and little sodium.

BodyArmor’s U.S. sales in 2020 soared 41%, compared to a nearly 1% decline for Powerade and a more than 9% increase for Gatorade, according to Beverage Digest. Last year, the upstart captured 13% of dollar sales in the roughly $10 billion U.S. sports drink market. That was nearly as much as Powerade’s 15% share, though far less than Gatorade’s 70% hold.

BodyArmor was launched by Mike Repole, a co-founder of the maker of Vitaminwater and Smartwater that Coke later purchased for $4.1 billion. NBA star Kobe Bryant, who passed away last year, was a major BodyArmor shareholder.