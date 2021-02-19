Coke vs Pepsi: Atlanta giant moves to take control of BodyArmor

Coca-Cola easily laps Pepsi in the cola wars, but when it comes to sports drinks the Atlanta-based beverage giant’s Powerade wheezes far behind PepsiCo’s Gatorade.
Now, Coke is moving to close some of the gap by taking a controlling stake in fast-growing BodyArmor, a sports drink poised to surpass Powerade.
Coke bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018 and its affiliated bottlers began handling much of the drink’s distribution. The deal included a caveat allowing Coke to take a controlling stake in the Queens-based business, and Coke said it notified the Federal Trade Commission this week it plans to take that step. The move could require antitrust approval.
Coke declined to comment Friday on details of its stake or the potential expansion. BodyArmor did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Locking in control of BodyArmor would give Coke a bigger grip in one of the largest and most profitable drink segments where it competes, said Duane Stanford, the editor and publisher of Beverage Digest, which first reported the news.
BodyArmor has grown far faster than its two biggest competitors even as its drinks sell for a higher price, Stanford said. Launched in 2011, the brand is pitched as a new generation sports drink with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins but no artificial colors and little sodium.
BodyArmor’s U.S. sales in 2020 soared 41%, compared to a nearly 1% decline for Powerade and a more than 9% increase for Gatorade, according to Beverage Digest. Last year, the upstart captured 13% of dollar sales in the roughly $10 billion U.S. sports drink market. That was nearly as much as Powerade’s 15% share, though far less than Gatorade’s 70% hold.
BodyArmor was launched by Mike Repole, a co-founder of the maker of Vitaminwater and Smartwater that Coke later purchased for $4.1 billion. NBA star Kobe Bryant, who passed away last year, was a major BodyArmor shareholder.