Coca-Cola North America chief stepping down immediately

James Quincey, Coke’s chairman and chief executive officer, came up through the Latin America unit in part. So did the company’s president and chief operating officer, Brian Smith, and chief financial officer John Murphy.

Duane Stanford, the publisher and editor of Beverage Digest, said the shift to Rivera “is a significant change for Coca-Cola at a very important time, especially as the company works to adjust to a pandemic that has heavily affected its away-from-home business.”

The company has spread practices it launched in Latin America to other parts of its operations, Stanford said.

The company recently slogged through one of the worst quarters in its history as the coronavirus shuttered restaurants and stifled sports events and other public gatherings where beverages are sold.

While Dinkins is stepping down from his current post immediately, he will serve as a senior advisor until his retirement on Feb. 28, 2021.